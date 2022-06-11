UrduPoint.com

Man, Son Shot Dead In Lahore

Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2022 | 07:40 PM

A man and his son were shot dead by unidentified persons in Sundar Mohlanwala area on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :A man and his son were shot dead by unidentified persons in Sundar Mohlanwala area on Saturday.

Police said Muhammad Tariq left his house in EME Society in his car, along with his son Muzammal Mustafa, for going somewhere.

When they reached Mohlanwal Chowk, some unidentified persons suddenly appeared there and opened firing on the car. Both received bullet injuries and died on-the-spot. The attackers fled the scene.

On getting information, the police and forensic teams reached the spot and collected evidence. The bodies were removed to the city morgue for autopsy.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan took notice of the incident and sought a report from the CCPO Lahore.

