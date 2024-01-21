Man Stabbed His Companion To Death
Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2024 | 01:40 PM
VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) A man was stabbed to death by his own companion after a brawl between two members of Tablighi Jamaat hailing from Chitral, at Chak No 34/WB, in tehsil Vehari here Sunday.
According to police and hospital sources, the deceased is identified as Islamuddin son of Muhammad Shah.
Following a minor level brawl, the alleged outlaw Sadiqullah attacked and critically injured Islamuddin.
The injured was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The Jamaat was on 40 days preaching mission. On January 18, the Jamat arrived in Vehari.
Police arrested the alleged outlaw and started investigation. The alleged killer was said to be mentally disturbed and had joined the Jamaat few days ago.
