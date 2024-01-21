Open Menu

Man Stabbed His Companion To Death

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Man stabbed his companion to death

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) A man was stabbed to death by his own companion after a brawl between two members of Tablighi Jamaat hailing from Chitral, at Chak No 34/WB, in tehsil Vehari here Sunday.

According to police and hospital sources, the deceased is identified as Islamuddin son of Muhammad Shah.

Following a minor level brawl, the alleged outlaw Sadiqullah attacked and critically injured Islamuddin.

The injured was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Jamaat was on 40 days preaching mission. On January 18, the Jamat arrived in Vehari.

Police arrested the alleged outlaw and started investigation. The alleged killer was said to be mentally disturbed and had joined the Jamaat few days ago.

Related Topics

Injured Police Man Vehari Chitral January Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win ..

Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!

17 hours ago
 PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcomin ..

PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections

19 hours ago
 Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyu ..

Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb

19 hours ago
 Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

19 hours ago
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: S ..

Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources

20 hours ago
 Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

20 hours ago
 America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. ..

America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

21 hours ago
 IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic ..

IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity

22 hours ago
 Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: C ..

Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM

22 hours ago
 Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth ..

Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan