Man Stabbed To Death
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 01:50 PM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :A youth stabbed his friend to death over a dispute, in the jurisdiction of Sarai Mughal police station on Sunday.
According to police, Muhammad Mansha and Shaan, residents of Moza Lakho Der Chak 48, had a dispute.
After an altercation, Shaan attacked Muhammad Mansha with a sharp edged weapon and injured him critically.
The victim was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Pattoki where he succumbed to his injuries.
Sarai Mughal police were investigating.