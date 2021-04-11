Man stabbed to death

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :A youth stabbed his friend to death over a dispute, in the jurisdiction of Sarai Mughal police station on Sunday.

According to police, Muhammad Mansha and Shaan, residents of Moza Lakho Der Chak 48, had a dispute.

After an altercation, Shaan attacked Muhammad Mansha with a sharp edged weapon and injured him critically.

The victim was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Pattoki where he succumbed to his injuries.

Sarai Mughal police were investigating.