Man Stabbed To Death By Outlaws In Multan

Published March 08, 2023 | 09:22 PM

A man was stabbed to death by two unidentified outlaws near Chawanwali Pull at Naubahar canal here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :A man was stabbed to death by two unidentified outlaws near Chawanwali Pull at Naubahar canal here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, receiving the call through emergency helpline 1122 in which the caller said that two outlaws attacked a man and injured him with repeated blows of a sharp-edged weapon.

The rescue team reached the spot and shifted the body to Nishtar Hospital.

However, the police concerned have also started an investigation into the incident.

The deceased was later identified as Rashid Hussain (30) s/o Malik Kalu resident of Sultan Colony Muzaffargarh.

