Man Stabbed To Death By Relatives Over Land Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Man stabbed to death by relatives over land dispute

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :A person was allegedly stabbed to death by relatives over a land dispute in Jhugi Wala Chowk, Tehsil Jatoi.

According to details, a person named Fayaz Ghazlani had a land dispute with his cousins Imtiaz and Abdul Shakoor in Jhugi Wala Chowk.

On the incident day, they killed him with a sharp-edge knife and managed to escape from the crime scene.

Upon receiving the information, a heavy police contingent reached the spot. The police crime unit and forensic teams collected the evidence.

The dead body was shifted to THQ Hospital Jatoi for autopsy, and legal action has started.

