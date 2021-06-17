Man stabbed to death by unknown outlaws

Unknown criminals stabbed to death a man and threw the body into watercourse here in premises of Gagumandi police station on Thursday morning

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) Unknown criminals stabbed to death a man and threw the body into watercourse here in premises of Gagumandi police station on Thursday morning.

According to police sources, Imran Wato resident of Village 289/EB near Adda Umerpur Bangal Jamlera road was sleeping outside his shop when unknown outlaws stabbed him to death with repeated blows of a sharp edged weapon.

The criminals threw the body into nearby watercourse and escaped.

Getting information through police emergency helpline, Gagumandi police reached the spot and took the body into custody.

The police shifted the body into Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for autopsy and started the investigations into the incident.