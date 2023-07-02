Man stabbed to death by unknown outlaws

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :A man was stabbed to death by unknown outlaws at Village 158/EB babriyanwala on Saturday late night.

According to police sources, Abdul Rauf Kharal resident of Village 158/EB Babriyanwala in premises of Sadar Burewala police station was sleeping at his outhouse situated at the same locality.

The family members found his body early morning as some unknown outlaws stabbed him to death by repeated blows of a sharpe edged weapon on his neck.

The police took the body into custody and later, handed over to heirs after conducting autopsy of the body. However, case under murder offence has been registered against unknown outlaws and police have started the investigations, police sources added.