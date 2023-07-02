Open Menu

Man Stabbed To Death By Unknown Outlaws

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Man stabbed to death by unknown outlaws

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :A man was stabbed to death by unknown outlaws at Village 158/EB babriyanwala on Saturday late night.

According to police sources, Abdul Rauf Kharal resident of Village 158/EB Babriyanwala in premises of Sadar Burewala police station was sleeping at his outhouse situated at the same locality.

The family members found his body early morning as some unknown outlaws stabbed him to death by repeated blows of a sharpe edged weapon on his neck.

The police took the body into custody and later, handed over to heirs after conducting autopsy of the body. However, case under murder offence has been registered against unknown outlaws and police have started the investigations, police sources added.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Man Same Burewala Family Weapon

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor ac ..

Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor accounts in first half of 2023

14 hours ago
 Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix o ..

Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix of France in Mâcon

16 hours ago
 Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2 ..

Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2023

21 hours ago
 Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting ..

Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting 65 days of surprises &amp; ex ..

21 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on Independence Day

22 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mo ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj seaso ..

1 day ago
 Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

1 day ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj se ..

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on Independence Day

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on Independence Day

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan