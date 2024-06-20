Man stabbed to death, girl injured over land dispute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) A man was stabbed to death while a girl was injured over a land dispute between two real brothers at Village 584-TDA near Chowk Sarwar Shaheed of Kot Addu on Thursday morning.

According to police sources, Ashraf Maseeh had a dispute with his younger brother Anwar Maseeh over a piece of land situated near Malik Petroleum. On Thursday, after exchange of hot arguments, Ashraf Maseeh stabbed his brother Anwar Maseeh to death with repeated blows of a sharp edged weapon.

Meanwhile, 25-year old Nimra Bibi d/o Ashraf Maseeh also received serious injuries when she was trying to stop his brother of killing her uncle.

The police concerned reached the spot and started the investigations into the incident and shifted the body and injured girl to the hospital, however, the accused managed to escape from the scene. A case has been registered against the accused under section 302 and he would be behind the bar soon, police sources added.

