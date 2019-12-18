Man stabbed to death in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

A man was stabbed to death by an unidentified person, in the precincts of Sammundri police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) : A man was stabbed to death by an unidentified person, in the precincts of Sammundri police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Wednesday that Pir Bukhsh (45) s/o Abdur Rehman, resident of Chak No.138 Bara Rasiyana was stabbed by an unknown person.

As a result, he received serious injuries and died on the spot.

Further investigation by the police was underway.