Man Stabbed To Death In Faisalabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 05:18 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) : A man was stabbed to death by an unidentified person, in the precincts of Sammundri police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Wednesday that Pir Bukhsh (45) s/o Abdur Rehman, resident of Chak No.138 Bara Rasiyana was stabbed by an unknown person.
As a result, he received serious injuries and died on the spot.
Further investigation by the police was underway.