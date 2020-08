QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :A young man was stabbed to death in the area of Satellite Town Police Station here on Monday.

A police spokesman said that one person identified as Abdul Ghaffar, resident of the Ghausabad area was killed in Uzbak Bazar after a quarrel between two people over petty issue turned violent.

A case has been registered and further probe was underway.