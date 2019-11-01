UrduPoint.com
Man Stabbed To Death In Swabi

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 01:01 PM

Man stabbed to death in Swabi

A young man was stabbed to death at Jalsai village here on Friday

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :A young man was stabbed to death at Jalsai village here on Friday.

Police said accused Fazlullah Khan has allegedly stabbed Wahid Khan to death after the victim reportedly refused to give way.

Chota Lahore Police have registered case against the accused on the complaint of his father Basir Khan and started investigation. The accused was arrested along with digger.

