Man Stabbed To Death On Dilazak Road
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2025 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) A man was brutally stabbed to death on Dilazak Road here on Sunday.
Police said, the incident took place near the well-known Iqbal Plaza, where the victim was repeatedly stabbed, leading to his instant death.
The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Anwar Khan, who had been missing for the past two days after leaving his home.
Reports suggest that Anwar Khan was a taxi driver by profession and was allegedly addicted to crystal meth (ice).
Police have launched an investigation into the incident.
