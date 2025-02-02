Man stabbed to death on Dilazak Road

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) A man was brutally stabbed to death on Dilazak Road here on Sunday.

Police said, the incident took place near the well-known Iqbal Plaza, where the victim was repeatedly stabbed, leading to his instant death.

The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Anwar Khan, who had been missing for the past two days after leaving his home.

Reports suggest that Anwar Khan was a taxi driver by profession and was allegedly addicted to crystal meth (ice).

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.