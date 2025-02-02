Open Menu

Man Stabbed To Death On Dilazak Road

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Man stabbed to death on Dilazak Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) A man was brutally stabbed to death on Dilazak Road here on Sunday.

Police said, the incident took place near the well-known Iqbal Plaza, where the victim was repeatedly stabbed, leading to his instant death.

The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Anwar Khan, who had been missing for the past two days after leaving his home.

Reports suggest that Anwar Khan was a taxi driver by profession and was allegedly addicted to crystal meth (ice).

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Recent Stories

GCC countries received 68.1 million tourists, gene ..

GCC countries received 68.1 million tourists, generated $110.4 billion in 2023: ..

1 minute ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Erth Dubai’ init ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Erth Dubai’ initiative

16 minutes ago
 UAE Sustainability Fellowship celebrates graduatio ..

UAE Sustainability Fellowship celebrates graduation of second cohort

16 minutes ago
 4.6-magnitude earthquake rattles eastern Ethiopia

4.6-magnitude earthquake rattles eastern Ethiopia

46 minutes ago
 TRENDS, Egypt's Minister of Youth highlight import ..

TRENDS, Egypt's Minister of Youth highlight importance of youth empowerment

2 hours ago
 Innovation fundamental pillar for achieving sustai ..

Innovation fundamental pillar for achieving sustainable growth: DoE

2 hours ago
Sharjah Family Affairs Committee unveils 2025 plan ..

Sharjah Family Affairs Committee unveils 2025 plans

3 hours ago
 UAE solidifies leadership in solar energy, driving ..

UAE solidifies leadership in solar energy, driving sustainability

4 hours ago
 China's bond market sees steady growth in 2024, re ..

China's bond market sees steady growth in 2024, reaching $10.94 trillion

5 hours ago
 EU rules setting limits on AI use go into force

EU rules setting limits on AI use go into force

6 hours ago
 Korea's per capita GDP exceeds US$36,000 in 2024

Korea's per capita GDP exceeds US$36,000 in 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2025

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan