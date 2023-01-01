UrduPoint.com

Man Stabbed To Death Over Land Dispute

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2023 | 10:40 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :A man was allegedly stabbed to death after repeated blows of a sharp-edged weapon over a land dispute at Ghazi Ghaat Super on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, getting information through emergency helpline 1122 about a dispute between two groups over a land issue near Government High school Ghazi Ghaat Super.

The rescue officials reached the spot and recovered an injured 40-year-old man who was identified as Muhammad Iqbal s/o Ghulam Muhammad. Rescue sources said that the injured succumbed to injuries as he was stabbed with repeated blows of any sharp-edged weapon.

The body was shifted to Rural Health Centre Qasba Gujrat, however, the police concerned have conducted the autopsy and started the investigations into the incident.

More Stories From Pakistan

