Man stabbed to death over land dispute

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :A man was allegedly stabbed to death after repeated blows of a sharp-edged weapon over a land dispute at Ghazi Ghaat Super on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, getting information through emergency helpline 1122 about a dispute between two groups over a land issue near Government High school Ghazi Ghaat Super.

The rescue officials reached the spot and recovered an injured 40-year-old man who was identified as Muhammad Iqbal s/o Ghulam Muhammad. Rescue sources said that the injured succumbed to injuries as he was stabbed with repeated blows of any sharp-edged weapon.

The body was shifted to Rural Health Centre Qasba Gujrat, however, the police concerned have conducted the autopsy and started the investigations into the incident.