Man Stabbed To Death Over Old Enmity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 09:50 PM

Man stabbed to death over old enmity

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :A man was stabbed to death over old enmity in the jurisdiction of police station R.A Bazaar here on Thursday, informed police spokesman.

Waheed Khan was stabbed to death by Babar Butt and Munir over old enmity and after committing crime both were fled away from the scene.

R.A Bazaar police team using the latest technology managed to arrest the two killers within hours. Police have registered a case and started investigation.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the police team adding that strict action must be taken against such anti social elements.

