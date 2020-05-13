Man stabbed to death wife over domestic dispute in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :A man stabbed to death his wife over domestic dispute and committed himself suicide in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad police station here on Tuesday.

According to detail, a man namely Nehmat Ullah resident of Kuri Road got infuriated over minor mistake and stabbed to death his wife Aasmeen bibi.

After killing the wife, he allegedly committed suicide with the sharp knife which was used to murder wife. Soon after the incident, a heavy contingent of police rushed to the crime scene and collected evidences along with forensic experts. The bodies were shifted to hospital for post-mortem. According to police spokesman, the sole eyewitness of the sad incident was a daughter of the couple.