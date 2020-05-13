UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Stabbed To Death Wife Over Domestic Dispute In Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 01:28 AM

Man stabbed to death wife over domestic dispute in Rawalpindi

A man stabbed to death his wife over domestic dispute and committed himself suicide in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad police station here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :A man stabbed to death his wife over domestic dispute and committed himself suicide in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad police station here on Tuesday.

According to detail, a man namely Nehmat Ullah resident of Kuri Road got infuriated over minor mistake and stabbed to death his wife Aasmeen bibi.

After killing the wife, he allegedly committed suicide with the sharp knife which was used to murder wife. Soon after the incident, a heavy contingent of police rushed to the crime scene and collected evidences along with forensic experts. The bodies were shifted to hospital for post-mortem. According to police spokesman, the sole eyewitness of the sad incident was a daughter of the couple.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Road Suicide Wife Man Sadiqabad Sad

Recent Stories

AED16.5 bn credit facilities to industrial, busin ..

1 hour ago

RAK ruler grants request from 7-year-old British b ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa Foundation provides 2,770 Iftar meals to m ..

3 hours ago

MoHAP denies rumours regarding closing shopping ma ..

3 hours ago

India announced $266 billion stimulus

3 hours ago

UAE develops systematic response plan for economic ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.