Man stabs wife to death

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Man stabbed his wife to death over domestic dispute, was arrested by Jatli Police station, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Jatli police held Waqas for killing his wife Arifah.

According to the initial report, the accused killed his wife over domestic dispute.

CPO Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari took notice of the tragic incident and ordered immediate arrest of the accused involved in brutal murder.

SP Saddar appreciated SDPO Gujjar Khan, SHO Jatli and the team for arresting theaccused and said that he will be challaned with solid evidence. The accused deserved severe punishment for which all legal requirements will be fullfilled, he added.