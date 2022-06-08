UrduPoint.com

Man Stabs Wife To Death

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Man stabs wife to death

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Man stabbed his wife to death over domestic dispute, was arrested by Jatli Police station, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Jatli police held Waqas for killing his wife Arifah.

According to the initial report, the accused killed his wife over domestic dispute.

CPO Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari took notice of the tragic incident and ordered immediate arrest of the accused involved in brutal murder.

SP Saddar appreciated SDPO Gujjar Khan, SHO Jatli and the team for arresting theaccused and said that he will be challaned with solid evidence. The accused deserved severe punishment for which all legal requirements will be fullfilled, he added.

Related Topics

Murder Police Wife Man Saddar All

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on ..

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on Saturdays

7 hours ago
 Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD th ..

Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD thesis seminar on Ovum Pick-up & ..

7 hours ago
 Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-she ..

Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-shedding

7 hours ago
 Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAW ..

Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAWEI nova 9? Here are all the qu ..

7 hours ago
 Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his ..

Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his birthplace Multan

9 hours ago
 Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for ..

Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for 4 consecutive years at Pakist ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.