Man Stifles Spouse To Death In Pindi Bhattian

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 02:21 PM

Man stifles spouse to death in Pindi Bhattian

A man murdered his 30 year old wife on domestic dispute and managed to fled away in Sukheke area of Pindi Bhattian

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :A man murdered his 30 year old wife on domestic dispute and managed to fled away in Sukheke area of Pindi Bhattian.

The deceased Nazeeran, worked as a maid, while her husband, Talib Hussain, was unemployed and had an alcohol addict.

According to Private news channel, the couple used to fight and the law enforcers had also mediated thrice between them.

The Police said, Hussain asked his wife for money. on her refusal, he enraged and he choked her with a cloth. Nazeeran was a mother of three children.

The forensics team said the deceased was choked to death. Police took the body in itscustody and sent it to THQ Hospital. Police registered a case against and started investigation.

