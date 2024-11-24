Man Strangled A Day Before Marriage
Sumaira FH Published November 24, 2024 | 06:40 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) A man was strangled in Alipur by unknown person(s) just a day before his marriage, on Sunday.
According to police, Shahid Bhatti, a resident of Khairpur Sadaat police station area, went outside his house a day before his marriage, scheduled on Monday.
When he did not return, the family started search for him. Later, his body was recovered from nearby forest as unknown (person)s had strangled him.
The police concerned registered a case and started investigation.
APP/shn
