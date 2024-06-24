Man Strangled To Death In Hassanabdal
Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2024 | 11:26 PM
A man was strangled to death, and his body was later thrown into a water channel within the jurisdiction of Hassanabdal Police Station on Monday
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) A man was strangled to death, and his body was later thrown into a water channel within the jurisdiction of Hassanabdal Police Station on Monday.
According to police sources, Zain, a resident of Mohalla Saadat Dhoke Miskeen, had been missing from his home for the past two days.
On Monday, his body was found floating in a water channel. Police retrieved the body and transported it to the tehsil headquarters hospital. A preliminary medical examination revealed that the man had been strangled and his body was disposed of in the water to conceal the crime. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation.
APP/nsi/378
