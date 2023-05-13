Man strangled wife to death

Man allegedly strangled his wife to death following a domestic dispute, at Chak No 495/EB in tehsil Burewala

According to police sources, Muhammad Imran was not on good terms with his wife namely Maryum due to a domestic dispute.

According to police sources, Muhammad Imran was not on good terms with his wife namely Maryum due to a domestic dispute.

In a fit of rage, he allegedly strangled his wife to death.

The deceased woman has two daughters of age five years and three years old.

Fateha Shah Police has registered the case and started an investigation into the incident.