Man strangled wife to death in Burewala

A woman was allegedly strangled to death by her husband over a domestic dispute at Chak No 193/ED , in Tehsil Burewala on Wednesday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :A woman was allegedly strangled to death by her husband over a domestic dispute at Chak No 193/ED , in Tehsil Burewala on Wednesday.

According to police sources, a man Muhammad Ashraf Mughal, during the quarrel got infuriated and grabbed the victim's neck strangling her with his bare hands in front of five children.

The alleged culprit fled from the scene after killing his wife.

Gaggu Mandi police registered the case and started search for the alleged outlaw.