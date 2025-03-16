Open Menu

Man Strangles Minor Daughter

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Man strangles minor daughter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) A man allegedly strangled his minor daughter, in the limits of City Jaranwala police station.

Police said on Sunday that Zakir Hussain, resident of Chak No.240-GB was an addict

and he reportedly demanded money to purchase narcotics but his family members refused.

In a fit of rage, Zakir Hussain strangled his 4-year-old daughter Aaliya when she was

sleeping with him in the house.

On the complaint of Mafia Bibi, the mother of victim child, police have registered a case

against the accused after arresting him.

Recent Stories

GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittan ..

GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittances by workers in GCC countrie ..

18 minutes ago
 TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award

TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award

33 minutes ago
 RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system up ..

RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system upgrade

33 minutes ago
 Major power outage hits Cuba

Major power outage hits Cuba

1 hour ago
 Korea's overseas direct investment falls for 2nd s ..

Korea's overseas direct investment falls for 2nd straight year in 2024

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2025

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2025

6 hours ago
 vivo V50 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Redefining ..

Vivo V50 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Redefining Portrait Photography with ZEIS ..

9 hours ago
 Dubai’s Most Noble Number charity auction held i ..

Dubai’s Most Noble Number charity auction held in support of Fathers’ Endowm ..

12 hours ago
 Deadly tornadoes ravage US South, leaving 14 dead

Deadly tornadoes ravage US South, leaving 14 dead

12 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on pass ..

Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of Princess Noura bint Ban ..

13 hours ago
 Vehicle targeted by Israeli drone in Gaza despite ..

Vehicle targeted by Israeli drone in Gaza despite ceasefire

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan