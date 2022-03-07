Man strangles wife

A man killed his wife over domestic issues, in the jurisdiction of Ravi police station

RENALA KHURD, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :A man killed his wife over domestic issues, in the jurisdiction of Ravi police station.

Police said on Monday that Ali Abbas, resident of Mauza Kohla was going to throw the body of his wife Sofia (25) in River Ravi after strangled her when police intercepted his vehicle and found a body packed in a sack.

The police sent the body to DHQ hospital for postmortem.

The victim was the mother of nine-month-old baby girl.

Police were looking into the matter.