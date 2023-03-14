Man strangles wife over domestic dispute in Faislabad

A man strangulated to death his wife over domestic dispute in the area of Sadar Jaranwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :A man strangulated to death his wife over domestic dispute in the area of Sadar Jaranwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that Arshad resident of Chak 105-GB got enraged when his wife Sonia Bibi exchanged harsh words with him over a domestic dispute.

Over this issue, the man along with his accomplice strangled Sonia Bibi.

The police registered a case on complaint of Muhammad Boota, father of ill-fated woman, and started investigation for arrest of the accused who managed to escape from the scene after murder, spokesman added.