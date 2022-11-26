UrduPoint.com

Man Strangles Wife To Death On Being Stopped From Taking Alcohol

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 26, 2022 | 04:50 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :A man allegedly strangled his wife to death after she forbade him from consuming wine. The victim was a mother of six.

The incident took place in the limits of Fateh Shah police station. After the murder, the accused turned himself to the police.

The victim, identified as Mumtaz Bibi, barred her husband Khan Muhammad from drinking alcohol on which he got angry and strangled her to death at home.

The victim's brother Jehangir said that his brother-in-law didn't do any work, and his sister provided for her family. Fateh Shah police station handed over the body to the heirs after autopsy and started legal action.

