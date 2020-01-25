UrduPoint.com
Man Strangles Wife To Death Over Domestic Row

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 01:58 PM

Mananwala (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th January, 2020) A man strangled his wife to death over domestic dispute in Mananwala.As per media reports, suspect identified as Ijaz Ahmad was engaged in a domestic dispute with his wife, Muqaddas Bibi when over infuriation, he strangled his wife to death in sacha soda native village of Mananwala and fled.

Police reached the scene and shifted the dead into nearby local hospital for medico-legal formalities.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Your Thoughts and Comments

