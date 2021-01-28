Man strangulated to death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :A man was killed by unidentified persons at Mosque quarter in Multani colony,Shalimar area here on Thursday.

Police said that the Muhammad Asif s/o Mureed Hussain was a 'khateeb'.Some unidentified persons barged into his quarter and cut his throat with a sharp-edged weapon,killing him on the spot.

The accused persons managed to escape from the scene.

Police reached the spot,took the body into custody and shifted it to hospital for autopsy.

The cause behind the murder could not be ascertained yet,said police.