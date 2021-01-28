UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Strangulated To Death

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 02:40 PM

Man strangulated to death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :A man was killed by unidentified persons at Mosque quarter in Multani colony,Shalimar area here on Thursday.

Police said that the Muhammad Asif s/o Mureed Hussain was a 'khateeb'.Some unidentified persons barged into his quarter and cut his throat with a sharp-edged weapon,killing him on the spot.

The accused persons managed to escape from the scene.

Police reached the spot,took the body into custody and shifted it to hospital for autopsy.

The cause behind the murder could not be ascertained yet,said police.

Related Topics

Murder Police Man Mosque From Weapon

Recent Stories

KPT approaches Sindh police to include insertion o ..

16 minutes ago

Pfizer-BioNTech say Covid vaccine works against UK ..

16 minutes ago

NGO Says France's Military Equipment Used by Leban ..

16 minutes ago

HEC allows universities online exams across the co ..

23 minutes ago

Human Rights Watchdog Decries Escalation of Crackd ..

16 minutes ago

Mexico City Breaks Daily Record of COVID-19 Death ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.