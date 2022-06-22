Man succumbed to electric shock

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :A man was electrocuted at a fodder field in Mari Sheikh Shajra in the outskirts of Bahawalpur city, the hospital sources said.

The Hospital sources said that body of a man was brought to hospital who succumbed to electric shock, while during medical examination, he was confirmed dead.

The deceased identified as Munir son of Sadique was busy at his field to cut fodder for his cattle when he suffered electric shock as wires of heavy transmission lines had fallen at the field due to heavy storm.

The body was handed over to the heirs. He was laid to rest at local graveyard.