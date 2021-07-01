UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Succumbs To Gunshot Injuries

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 04:10 PM

Man succumbs to gunshot injuries

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :A middle-aged man who was shot by bullet succumbed to injuries while shifting to hospital.

Rescuers said, they found an unidentified man lying along the road in jurisdiction of city police station.

He was bleeding heavily from legs wound.

Rescuers picked him up to shift him at DHQ hospital for providing emergency treatment. But he died on way to the hospital. Identification of the deceased couldn't be established made yet.

Police was informed about the death and it started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Station Road Died Man From

Recent Stories

UAE, Austria sign agreement to avoid double taxati ..

28 minutes ago

Emirati Genome Programme, SEHA partner to ramp up ..

58 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,675 new COVID-19 cases, 1,556 reco ..

58 minutes ago

ADIO, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority partner ..

1 hour ago

UAE Embassy in Seoul organises webinar on women’ ..

2 hours ago

DGCX maintains momentum as PKR Futures continue to ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.