Man succumbs to gunshot injuries

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :A middle-aged man who was shot by bullet succumbed to injuries while shifting to hospital.

Rescuers said, they found an unidentified man lying along the road in jurisdiction of city police station.

He was bleeding heavily from legs wound.

Rescuers picked him up to shift him at DHQ hospital for providing emergency treatment. But he died on way to the hospital. Identification of the deceased couldn't be established made yet.

Police was informed about the death and it started investigation.