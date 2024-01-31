Man Suffered Burns
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2024 | 12:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) A man sustained serious burn injures when his quilt suddenly caught fire from the heater in Miani Pathana village, here on Wednesday.
According to rescue spokesperson, the victim, identified as Asif (50),shifted to Allama Iqbal Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
