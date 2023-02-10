Man suffers 30 pc burn

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :A man in Moza wallot Usman suffered 30 percent burn injuries in a bid to extinguish fire erupted in in cattle grass shed outside his home on Tuesday.

According to rescuer control room, the fire erupted last night all of a sudden.

As a result, Muhammad Nawaz, son of Allah Bukhsh, 30, resident of Moza Wallot Usman Korea rushed to douse it. But he caught in the fire while dousing flames, leaving 30 percent of his body burnt.

The victim was shifted to RHC for medical treatment.

Primarily report confirmed the incident caused due to victim of negligence.