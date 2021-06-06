UrduPoint.com
Man Sustained Acid Burn Injuries Following Dispute

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 03:00 PM

Man sustained acid burn injuries following dispute

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :A man received severe burn injuries as two alleged outlaw threw acid on him following a brawl, in Khangrah.

According to Khangrah police spokesman,two alleged outlaws namely Sajjad and Mukhtiar were on on good term with Fida Hussain, resident of Khangrah.

The outlaw threw acid and resultantly 40 per cent of body of the victim burnt. The burnt person was shifted to Burn Centre of Nishtar hospital.

Police have registered a case and started search for the alleged outlaws.

More Stories From Pakistan

