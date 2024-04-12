Man Sustains Bullet Injury To Foil Dacoity Bid
Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2024 | 10:30 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) A man was shot and injured by dacoits when he offered resistance to foil dacoity bid near Basti Ameer Shah, TP Link road Kot Addu, on Friday.
According to Rescue 1122, a citizen named Aashique Hussain (45) son of Faiz Ahmed received bullet injury when he resisted against the dacoits.
Resultantly, the dacoits opened fire. In precarious condition, he was shifted to hospital.
Local police is investigating the incident.
