Man Sustains Bullet Injury To Foil Dacoity Bid

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Man sustains bullet injury to foil dacoity bid

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) A man was shot and injured by dacoits when he offered resistance to foil dacoity bid near Basti Ameer Shah, TP Link road Kot Addu, on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, a citizen named Aashique Hussain (45) son of Faiz Ahmed received bullet injury when he resisted against the dacoits.

Resultantly, the dacoits opened fire. In precarious condition, he was shifted to hospital.

Local police is investigating the incident.

