Man Sustains Injuries As Blast Occurs In Junkyard

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Man sustains injuries as blast occurs in junkyard

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) A man sustained injuries following an explosion at a junkyard near Gurmani

High school, Kot Addu, on Monday.

According to the Rescue 1122, the department received a call about the explosion

in the junkyard and the rescuers reached the site.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured, Waseem , to a rural health centre Sanawan.

The police had started investigation of the explosion.

