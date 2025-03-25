Man Takes His Own Life After Wife Ditches Him To Marry Another Man
Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2025 | 08:30 PM
In a tragic incident, a father of three ended his life by taking poison after his wife divorced him and remarried another man
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) In a tragic incident, a father of three ended his life by taking poison after his wife divorced him and remarried another man.
According to the details, Riaz Hussain Kalasra, a resident of Basti Jandu Wala in Mauza Sabzo Jat, was a gardener. He had been happily married to his wife, Nusrat, for 15 years and shared a loving bond with their three children. In search of better employment opportunities, the couple moved to Bastira near Nadeem Chowk, where they both started working at the residence of a bank officer.
However, their lives took a devastating turn when Nusrat, disregarding Riaz’s emotional pleas, divorced him and married the bank officer.
This betrayal left Riaz shattered, but what broke him the most was the separation from his beloved children.
On Tuesday morning, at around 8:30 AM, Riaz visited his children. Overwhelmed with emotion, he hugged them tightly and, with tears in his eyes, told them, "I cannot live without you. Today, I will end my life." Hearing this, the children burst into tears, pleading with their father not to leave them. After bidding them farewell, he rode away on his motorcycle, returned home, and took poisonous pills—bringing a heartbreaking end to his pain.
This tragic incident has left the local community in shock. Authorities are investigating the matter further.
