Man Tears Woman's Ear Lobe Trying To Snatch Earrings

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2023

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :A snatcher tore the ear lobe of an elderly woman while pulling out her gold earrings on a busy road in Sadiqabad, leaving her grievously injured, informed police spokesman.

The Sadiqabad police chased the accused and arrested him.

He was identified as Aminul Haq. The Police have registered a case against him and started further investigation.

The SP Rawal Town appreciated the police team adding that more important revelations were expected from the accused. He said that the accused would be brought to justice with concrete evidence and punished.

