Man, Three Sons Sent To Gallows For Killing Four Persons In Attock

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2023 | 09:17 PM

Man, three sons sent to gallows for killing four persons in Attock

The additional district and sessions court in Jand Town of Attock on Wednesday handed down the death penalty to a man and his three sons for murdering four persons

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The additional district and sessions court in Jand Town of Attock on Wednesday handed down the death penalty to a man and his three sons for murdering four persons.

The convict Atta Ullah, his sons Habib Ullah, Sana Ullah and Hameed Ullah were found guilty of gunning down four people belonging to the same family. Among them two brothers, son of one victim and a woman were shot dead over a land dispute in Diahgardi in union council Lakarmarr in the limits of Injra police station of Attock on January 16, 2020. Later, police arrested the nominated accused and sent them behind the bars.

On Wednesday, Muhammad Farrukh Hameed, the judge of additional district and sessions court in Jand, who conducted the trial pronounced his verdict reserved after recording evidence and final arguments from both sides.

The court said in its verdict that the convicts committed two heinous crimes of murder and "do not deserve any concession". It added that Atta Ullah should be "hanged on the gallows till death four times" in addition to paying a fine worth Rs 0.8 million, and Habib Ullah should be hanged twice time in addition to paying the fine worth Rs 0.4 million and Sana Ullah and Hameed Ullah should be hanged to death for one time with fine worth Rs 0.2 million".

The court acquitted one accused Abdul Aziz by giving him benefit of doubt.

