Man Threw Acid On Wife
Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2025 | 03:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) A man threw acid on his wife over a domestic dispute in Samundri city
police on Monday.
The woman was shifted to a local hospital in a critical condition.
According to the police, Khadim allegedly threw acid on his wife Aisha over a domestic dispute
in a housing colony. Consequently, the woman suffered burns.
The doctors at the hospital stated the woman’s condition was serious.
