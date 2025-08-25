Man threw acid on wife

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) A man threw acid on his wife over a domestic dispute in Samundri city

police on Monday.

The woman was shifted to a local hospital in a critical condition.

According to the police, Khadim allegedly threw acid on his wife Aisha over a domestic dispute

in a housing colony. Consequently, the woman suffered burns.

The doctors at the hospital stated the woman’s condition was serious.