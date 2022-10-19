Man throws acid on four-year girl

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :An alleged outlaw threw acid on a four-year-old girl over a family feud in the jurisdiction of Sanawan Police Station.

According to police sources, the accused Makhdoom Tayyib was harassing the family for the last few months.

The police arrested the alleged accused and registered a case on the request of the girl's father.

However, the girl has been shifted to Rural Health Center Sanawan for further treatment.