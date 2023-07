SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :A man threw acid on his wife over a family dispute in Sillanwali police station on Friday.

Police said Ejaz Ahmed of Chak No 126 SB had exchanged harsh words with his wife Tehmeena Bibi and threw acid on her.

She received serious burns and was shifted to a local hospital while the accused fled.

Police registered a case against the accused.