Man Throws Acid On Wife, Daughter
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2025 | 07:54 PM
A man threw acid on his wife and daughter, leaving them critically injured in a village of Ahmadpur East tehsil of Bahawalpur district
Official sources in the police and Rescue-1122 said that a man, identified as Mojahid, threw acid on his wife and daughter in their home in Basti Khokhran in Ahmadpur East tehsil and escape from the scene.
The police said that the woman and her daughter were brought to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Ahmadpur East in critical condition. The doctors at the emergency ward provided medical treatment to the injured who later were shifted to ward for further treatment.
According to doctors, 22 per cent parts of the body of the woman sustained acid burn wounds while 10 per cent parts of the body of her daughter suffered burn injuries.
The woman was identified as 45-year-old Shahina and her daughter was recognized as 11-year-old Muskan. The cause behind the acid throwing incident was told to be domestic dispute.
Ahmadpur East (Sadar) police have registered FIR against the suspect and launched efforts to arrest him.
