Man throws acid on wife over domestic dispute

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) A man allegedly threw acid on his wife near Dolat Gate Imambargah, leaving her with facial and head burns, Rescue 1122 officials confirmed on Monday.

Rescue 1122 control room received an emergency call reporting an acid attack.

The caller stated that the suspect, identified as Nadir, threw acid on his wife, Fouzia, following a domestic dispute.

Rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the scene, where they provided first aid to the victim before transferring her to Nishtar Hospital. Police have been approached, and legal action was expected.