Man Throws Acid On Wife, Two Stepsons
Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2025 | 05:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) In a shocking case of domestic violence, a man threw acid on his wife and two stepsons in Wilayatabad, within Jaleelabad police limits.
The suspect, identified as Muhammad Majid, was arrested within hours after police launched a swift operation. According to police reports, the accused attacked his wife, Khadija Bano, and her two sons, Muhammad Ahmed and Abdul Sami, following a domestic dispute. The victims were rushed to hospital for medical treatment.
Upon receiving the report, City Police Officer (CPO) Multan, Sadiq Ali Dogar, took strict notice and ordered the immediate arrest of the suspect.
A special police team, led by SP Cantt Kainat Azhar and ASP Cantt Halar Khan Chandio, used modern technology and intelligence-based techniques to locate and apprehend the accused.
During interrogation, the suspect confessed to his crime, stating that he had committed the crime over a family dispute. Police also recovered the acid utensil used in the attack.
Addressing a press conference, the CPO Multan, accompanied by senior officers, praised the police team for their swift action. He reaffirmed the department's zero-tolerance policy against acid attacks and violence against women, vowing that the suspect would face the strictest legal punishment.
Recent Stories
Sanad, Pratt & Whitney sign agreement for aircraft engine MRO services
UAEU researchers enhance non-surgical blood flow monitoring technology
Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates Al Taf missile boat at NAVDEX 2025
Tawazun Council, Kaman, Kintsugi Holding to establish Height of Burst sensor man ..
Int’l principles do not prohibit court martial of civilians: SC judge in case ..
SEC establishes Sharjah Cyber Security Centre
Investigation report unveils harrowing details in Mustafa Amir’s murder case
FinMin vows to increase exports from $30b to $60b in next five years
TikTok Creator Awards 2024: Celebrating the Best of Pakistan's TikTok Community
Punjab CM lays foundation stone for Saudi German Hospital in Lahore
Partial satellite manufacturing in UAE to begin this year: Bayanat CEO
EDGE Group reports $5 billion in annual revenue; 20% exports
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Faryal Talpur pays condolence visit to MPA Sohail Anwar Siyal's residence5 minutes ago
-
Fugitive on the run for 17 years arrested from Croatia5 minutes ago
-
Two motorcycles collided on Rewa Road near Sempul, three people injured5 minutes ago
-
Man throws acid on wife, two stepsons5 minutes ago
-
AD&SJ visits Central Jail5 minutes ago
-
Technology advancement imperative for national progress and prosperity: Rana Mashhood5 minutes ago
-
Dry, partly cloudy weather forecast for Sindh15 minutes ago
-
Interactive session on Governance & Public Policy at UoT15 minutes ago
-
IHC questions maintainability of petition for registration of Al-Qadir Trust15 minutes ago
-
Capital Police nab 14 in crackdown on illegal weapons, drug dealers15 minutes ago
-
7 illegal arms owners arrested15 minutes ago
-
Accused supplying drugs in educational institutions held15 minutes ago