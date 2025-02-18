Open Menu

Man Throws Acid On Wife, Two Stepsons

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Man throws acid on wife, two stepsons

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) In a shocking case of domestic violence, a man threw acid on his wife and two stepsons in Wilayatabad, within Jaleelabad police limits.

The suspect, identified as Muhammad Majid, was arrested within hours after police launched a swift operation. According to police reports, the accused attacked his wife, Khadija Bano, and her two sons, Muhammad Ahmed and Abdul Sami, following a domestic dispute. The victims were rushed to hospital for medical treatment.

Upon receiving the report, City Police Officer (CPO) Multan, Sadiq Ali Dogar, took strict notice and ordered the immediate arrest of the suspect.

A special police team, led by SP Cantt Kainat Azhar and ASP Cantt Halar Khan Chandio, used modern technology and intelligence-based techniques to locate and apprehend the accused.

During interrogation, the suspect confessed to his crime, stating that he had committed the crime over a family dispute. Police also recovered the acid utensil used in the attack.

Addressing a press conference, the CPO Multan, accompanied by senior officers, praised the police team for their swift action. He reaffirmed the department's zero-tolerance policy against acid attacks and violence against women, vowing that the suspect would face the strictest legal punishment.

