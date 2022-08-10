Man throws acid over wife

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :A man threw acid over his wife for not bearing son in Rahimyar Khan area, police said adding that efforts were underway to trace out and arrest the culprit.

Police sources said that one Liaquat Ali, the resident of Chak No. 194 PK Rahimyar Khan, married Amna Bibi ten years ago. The couple had four daughters.

The suspect used to argue with wife for not bearing son.

During Ashura days of Moharram-Ul- Haram, he became furious after exchange of harsh words with the wife and threw acid over her. Amna Bibi received critical burn wounds and was rushed to hospital for treatment. The accused managed to flee from the scene.

The police have registered a case against the accused. Further probe was in process.