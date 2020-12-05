UrduPoint.com
Man Throws His Five Kids In Canal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 05:14 PM

A man threw his five children in a canal after being dejected over domestic issues near here on Saturday

According to Rescue-1122, Muhammad Ibrahim, resident of Atari Virk village was upset over the domestic issues and he threw his seven-year-old daughter Nadia Parveen, five-year-old son Muhammad Zain, four-year-old Fiza, three-year-old Tasha and two-year-old Muhammad Ahmed into Jamber canal Pattoki.

On information, the rescuers rushed to the spot and fished out the bodies of Fiza and Muhammad Ahmed from the canal near Chakoki Pull and shifted them to a local hospital. However, search for three missing children was underway till the filing of this report.

Phoolnagar police are investigating.

