Man Throws Wife From Top Roof Of Building

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 09:42 PM

Man throws wife from top roof of building

A man allegedly threw his wife from the top roof of a four-storey apartment in Qasimabad here on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :A man allegedly threw his wife from the top roof of a four-storey apartment in Qasimabad here on Thursday.

According to the police, the woman, 38 years old Nazia Waggan, who is a mother of 4 children, has been shifted to Liaquat University Hospital where she is stated to be in a critical condition.

The police said the woman's husband Ilyas Wagan had been arrested from Mehran Arcade.

The suspect had confessed before the police that his wife was unfaithful with him.

The incident's FIR has not been registered so far.

