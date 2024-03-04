Man Tortured, Kidnapped Before His Daughter
Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2024 | 01:40 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Father was kidnapped before tortured in front of the minor daughter over land dispute in a tragic incident reported in the limits of Sher Sultan Police Station here Monday.
Police raided on the report of victim's sibling and recovered the man as tied with the pillar inside of the house, official spokesman said.
According to the statement of aggrieved person, Khawaja Muhammad Bilal registered with the police station as he was going to drop his daughter, Amara, studying sixth-grade in the school located at Kalar Wali Pul when all of sudden, his opponents named Ziaullah and Mumtaz belonging to Baloch caste, intercepted his motorbike and surrounded him along with some 15- 20 people including some unidentified women.
They started thrashing him mercilessly. He said the accused broke off fingers of one of his hands during torture.
Later, he said the accused people dragged him to a deserted home where they tied him with the pillar with ropes and made the video viral what they shot during the torture.
Police raided to release him from the captivity of the accused on the report by Fiaz, the brother of Bilal. Police got medical check up of the victim before initiating the formal inquiry into the incident.
Recent Stories
It is hoped that the newly elected government will play a key role in establishi ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2024
PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..
Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three killed, two injured on road25 minutes ago
-
Farmers urge government to stem inflation in input cost, regulate seed quality35 minutes ago
-
Another spell of rains predicted, PDMA to remain alert: Spokesperson55 minutes ago
-
378,496 deserving families to be provided Negahban ration bags in Rwp division55 minutes ago
-
APHC calls for shutdown in IIOJK on Mar 7 during Modi’s visit1 hour ago
-
Man commits suicide1 hour ago
-
It is hoped that the newly elected government will play a key role in establishing better relations ..1 hour ago
-
PML-N to serve people with enthusiasm under leadership of Shahbaz Sharif: Dr Afnan Ullah1 hour ago
-
SAC organizes drama festival1 hour ago
-
Achakzai urges political unity to overcome national crisis1 hour ago
-
Dacoit arrested after encounter1 hour ago
-
Crackdown launches against profiteers ahead of Ramazan2 hours ago