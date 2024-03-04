Man tortured, kidnapped before his daughter

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Father was kidnapped before tortured in front of the minor daughter over land dispute in a tragic incident reported in the limits of Sher Sultan Police Station here Monday.

Police raided on the report of victim's sibling and recovered the man as tied with the pillar inside of the house, official spokesman said.

According to the statement of aggrieved person, Khawaja Muhammad Bilal registered with the police station as he was going to drop his daughter, Amara, studying sixth-grade in the school located at Kalar Wali Pul when all of sudden, his opponents named Ziaullah and Mumtaz belonging to Baloch caste, intercepted his motorbike and surrounded him along with some 15- 20 people including some unidentified women.

They started thrashing him mercilessly. He said the accused broke off fingers of one of his hands during torture.

Later, he said the accused people dragged him to a deserted home where they tied him with the pillar with ropes and made the video viral what they shot during the torture.

Police raided to release him from the captivity of the accused on the report by Fiaz, the brother of Bilal. Police got medical check up of the victim before initiating the formal inquiry into the incident.