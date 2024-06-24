Man Tortured On Charges Of Illicit Relations
Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2024 | 10:10 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) A man was allegedly tortured by outlaws following charges of illicit relationship with a woman in tehsil Jatoe.
According to police sources, a man identified as Ramzan was severely tortured by some outlaws following charges of illicit ties with a woman.
The alleged outlaws also made videos of torture.
Jatoe police started an investigation into the incident.
The police sources stated that nobody would be allowed to take law into hands.
