Man Tortured, Stripped, Forced To Drink Urine Over Minor Issue In Narowal

Faizan Hashmi 10 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 06:44 PM

Five persons allegedly tortured a man, stripped of his clothes and forced him to drink their urine over a minor dispute in village Mangwal-Zafarwal near here

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Five persons allegedly tortured a man, stripped of his clothes and forced him to drink their urine over a minor dispute in village Mangwal-Zafarwal near here.

According to an FIR, the incident occurred on June 8, 2019 and the victim got registered a case on Tuesday against the accused.

The FIR said Shamraiz Ahmed (26), a driver by profession, exchanged harsh words with five persons, Waris Ali alias Basa, Muhammad Ahmed, Muhammad Bilal, Ehsan and Muzaffar, at a snooker club over the issue of taking turn first. The accused beat Shamraiz badly and took him to a havelli forcibly. They again tortured him there, tore off his clothes, made his video clips and uploaded three clips on the social media.

The accused also forced the victim to drink their urine and molested him.

According to the FIR, the accused called victim Shamraiz's father, Muhammad Rafiq, there also and beat him badly.

Later, some locals gathered outside the haveli hearing victims' screams and got them freed. The accused fled the scene, threatening the victims to keep silence over the issue.

Victim Shamraiz was hospitalised due to his dangerous condition. However, doctors said his condition was out of danger now.

The Zafarwal police have registered a case against the five nominated accused on the report of victim Shamraiz. However, no arrest was made till filing of the report.

