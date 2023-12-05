Open Menu

Man Tortured To Death By In-laws

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Man tortured to death by in-laws

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) A man was allegedly tortured to death by his brothers-in-law over a domestic dispute in the area of City Sammundri police station.

A police spokesman said here on Tuesday that Yasir Masih of Chak No.

469-GB had reprimanded his wife, Shumaila, over suspicion but she called her brothers for help. They allegedly tortured Yasir Masih.

As a result, he was seriously injured and rushed to hospital where he died.

The police registered a case and started an investigation. The accused managed to flee, the spokesman added.

