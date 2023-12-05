Man Tortured To Death By In-laws
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2023 | 03:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) A man was allegedly tortured to death by his brothers-in-law over a domestic dispute in the area of City Sammundri police station.
A police spokesman said here on Tuesday that Yasir Masih of Chak No.
469-GB had reprimanded his wife, Shumaila, over suspicion but she called her brothers for help. They allegedly tortured Yasir Masih.
As a result, he was seriously injured and rushed to hospital where he died.
The police registered a case and started an investigation. The accused managed to flee, the spokesman added.