Man tortured to death by in-laws

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) A man was allegedly tortured to death by his brothers-in-law over a domestic dispute in the area of City Sammundri police station.

A police spokesman said here on Tuesday that Yasir Masih of Chak No.

469-GB had reprimanded his wife, Shumaila, over suspicion but she called her brothers for help. They allegedly tortured Yasir Masih.

As a result, he was seriously injured and rushed to hospital where he died.

The police registered a case and started an investigation. The accused managed to flee, the spokesman added.